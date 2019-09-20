Featured Post: Kissing the Witch II – Robert G Wertzler

Let me kiss The Witch

Kiss Her with words

Love her with poems

And with spoken truth

To debunk the lies

Men tell of Her

Have told for centuries

Demanding Her to believe

Her Light is Darkness

Her wisdom is folly

Her freedom is a crime

Her strength is weakness

Her beauty is for them to judge

Her body is theirs to use

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”