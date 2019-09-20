Featured Post: Kissing the Witch II – Robert G Wertzler

Let me kiss The Witch
Kiss Her with words
Love her with poems
And with spoken truth
To debunk the lies
Men tell of Her
Have told for centuries
Demanding Her to believe
Her Light is Darkness
Her wisdom is folly
Her freedom is a crime
Her strength is weakness
Her beauty is for them to judge
Her body is theirs to use
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”