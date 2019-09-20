Featured Post: Kissing the Witch – Robert G Wertzler

If you kiss The Witch and
If The Witch kisses you
Then, spells are cast
That test your truth
All your truth
Even truth you did not see
And truths you feared to show
With The Witch, be real
Meet her magic with
A naked soul
Or run far away
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”