Go Dog Go Café is Accepting Submissions for Guest Barista Saturdays

One of the missions of the Go Dog Café is to create an inviting and engaged writers’ community. One of weekly feature that allows us to get to know other writers and dive more deeply into their writing is Guest Barista Saturday. We invite all our guest baristas to tell us a little bit about themselves and publish 3 to 5 pieces of their writing throughout the day.

Guest Barista Saturday is a great opportunity to introduce your writing to a new audience.

I hope all of you will consider becoming a Guest Barista.

To become a Guest Barista, email the following to godoggocafe@gmail.com