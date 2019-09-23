A Misfit – Pallavi

Mother witch pounded again
Halloween night is upon us
the completion of all tasks
will get you the worst witch award
Don’t use the forbidden words
please and thank you and such
Practice your witchcraft
flickering of candles
and inflicting warts

Petunia, the reluctant witch in training,
last year was disbarred
for she couldn’t bring out her bad
So this year she will try to fit in
to bring glory to her family of villains

Uncovered her new broom
stuffed some tricks up her sleeves to bloom
appeared from behind a thicket
almost looking wicked
Spooked some
Screamed loud
Turned into a black cat and frowned

Then came her final task
of casting a spell
and kissing a village
to turn it into rubble, ruins and ashes
That’s when she forgot
the most important rule of all
Kissing of the witch doesn’t bring bad luck
if her heart has even a string of love

And so she lost
for, her kind heart was her biggest flaw
Became the laughing stock of all
Witches teased and clamored
Here goes Petunia
The best witch with manners.

 

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts

