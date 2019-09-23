A Misfit – Pallavi

Mother witch pounded again

Halloween night is upon us

the completion of all tasks

will get you the worst witch award

Don’t use the forbidden words

please and thank you and such

Practice your witchcraft

flickering of candles

and inflicting warts

Petunia, the reluctant witch in training,

last year was disbarred

for she couldn’t bring out her bad

So this year she will try to fit in

to bring glory to her family of villains

Uncovered her new broom

stuffed some tricks up her sleeves to bloom

appeared from behind a thicket

almost looking wicked

Spooked some

Screamed loud

Turned into a black cat and frowned

Then came her final task

of casting a spell

and kissing a village

to turn it into rubble, ruins and ashes

That’s when she forgot

the most important rule of all

Kissing of the witch doesn’t bring bad luck

if her heart has even a string of love

And so she lost

for, her kind heart was her biggest flaw

Became the laughing stock of all

Witches teased and clamored

Here goes Petunia

The best witch with manners.

Image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts