Featured Post: Keeping You a Secret – John Collins

I remember the fear

You showed in your eyes

Your expression

You didn’t want to disappoint

Not that you ever could

I was a man out of time

Brought up when men were men

And women were…

Not now; I’ve changed

Fatherhood has saved me

Remembering my little girl

My only daughter

Running with the boys

Holding your own

You made me so proud

I guess I knew then

They had no chance with you

And you never shied away

No bully messed with you

Or any other girl!

And now you’ve opened

To me this day

“Dad, I’m Gay”

Isn’t that what a boy would say?

Don’t be afraid little girl

It is I in the wrong

As I cry, remorsefully

Embarrassingly

That I caused you fear

In telling me here

Don’t you ever be afraid

The world is cruel but

You are strength young woman

And while I am your haven there’ll be

No need for keeping you a secret

Friends call me JC and I’m a Welsh Poet from the coastal city of Swansea in South Wales. My inspiration has come from many aspects of my life and the beauty of my local surroundings. I also like to add a little imagination for good measure. I am a contributing writer for the blog Free Verse Revolution and you can read more of my work at The Mush from the Hill.