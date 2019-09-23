Featured Post: Secrets Made for Truths – Ashley Jane

we slip into shelters

far away from prying eyes

a cosmic clash of beautiful madness

we evolve

we move between

we metamorphosis into something

m o r e

something born on the wind

and draped in the wings of nyx

h u s h

doll face darkling

you were never meant to be loved in silence

but there was a satisfaction

in keeping you a secret

my mystery

my melody

my sun kissed twilight

you blend moon into magic

and leave me mesmerized by the stars in your eyes

h u s h

i am adrift on the calm seas of your constellations

the ones drawn into the heavens

just for me to find

while the clouds hide the sun

i hide in you

floating through

the shadows that longer

beneath your skin

h u s h

we strip our souls down to nothing

and let them merge with the night

we build and undo

shatter and fall together again

we excel in the art of drowning,

never dreaming we’d need to come up for air

h u s h

but all secrets fear the light

especially the ones that should’ve never been hidden

i am gasping

found and flickering

consumed by a secret

that should’ve always been

a truth