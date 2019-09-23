Janitor’s Closet – Julie Weiss

Blood Into Ink

I never realized

darkness contained mass.

Mrs. Doyle,

my Physics teacher,

would be dumbfounded.

It feels like

a stack of bricks

on my chest,

crushing my lungs.

Oxygen comes slowly,

in dusty wisps; death

by suffocation

is strangely alluring—

millions of atoms drifting

out of one´s body

and fusing with

the atmosphere—

when you compare it

to the alternative.

But maybe the bit of air

is a gift, a reassuring wink,

a miracle.

Maybe science is mistaken

and there is a God

on the other side

who hasn´t forsaken us.



“Silent darkness,”

it turns out,

is an oxymoron—

who´d have thought

a word from Mr. García´s

AP English class

would come in so handy,

in a closet, of all places?

It weeps, it whispers, it pleads,

but not really,

only in the realm of metaphor.

Jade—head cheerleader and

last year´s prom queen—

crouched on my right,

keeps whimpering

like…