Keeping You A Secret – Ashwini Nawathe

Sshhh…

I inched closer

Your body warm against mine

Sshhh…

I pushed slower

My hands clutching your waistline

Sshhh…

I crept lower

Thrusting deeper as you lay supine

Sshhh…

I burst over

My body arching in bliss divine

Sshhh…

I caringly soothe you

As my knife slashes yet another fine line

Sshhh…

I laugh louder

As your blood spills out

Warm and wet as a red wine

Sshhh…

Don’t worry my love

There’s nothing you would ever regret

Sshhh…

Just as promised

I’m keeping you a secret

Hi, I’m a nature lover, a trekker and an ardent reader from Mumbai, India. After playing Lawyer for a time, I shifted to my passion and love – History! I hold a Masters Degree in Ancient Indian Culture and Archaeology and am working as a Senior Executive: Research, Content Writer and Editor in the same field. You can read more of my writing at Kaleidoscope of My Life