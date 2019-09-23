Keeping You A Secret – Ashwini Nawathe

Sshhh…
I inched closer
Your body warm against mine
Sshhh…
I pushed slower
My hands clutching your waistline
Sshhh…
I crept lower
Thrusting deeper as you lay supine
Sshhh…
I burst over
My body arching in bliss divine
Sshhh…
I caringly soothe you
As my knife slashes yet another fine line
Sshhh…
I laugh louder
As your blood spills out
Warm and wet as a red wine
Sshhh…
Don’t worry my love
There’s nothing you would ever regret
Sshhh…
Just as promised
I’m keeping you a secret
