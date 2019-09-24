Featured Post: Ash – M.A. Morris

Gather and pile

the wood neatly.

Stuff the paper

Torn from notebooks.

Pile the ribbon tied cards

High and wide.

Take a torch,

Or a lighter,

Or a match,

And light this pyre.

Let it warm the night.

Stand near enough

To let its heat

Make the body sweat

Away what remains

Of promises made

Promises kept

Promises broken

Promises turned lies.

Let the dead words

Burn in the flames

Of the pyre

Curling and turning black

Within the orange and yellow.

Mourn the death

Of words diseased

By lack of meaning

If you must.

And when it is done,

Cover your head

With their ashes.

Then let the rains

Wash you clean.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing