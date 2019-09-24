Featured Post: Ash – Robert G Wertzler

All the bridges

That I’ve burned

Burned them down

Nothing left, nothing

But smoke and ash

Paths not to be retraced

Yesterdays left behind

No returning to old ways

Obsolete selves and

Identities abandoned

On those further banks

Life going only one way

Forward, onward, into

Futures waiting discovery

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”