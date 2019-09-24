Featured Post: Ash – Robert G Wertzler

All the bridges
That I’ve burned
Burned them down
Nothing left, nothing
But smoke and ash
Paths not to be retraced
Yesterdays left behind
No returning to old ways
Obsolete selves and
Identities abandoned
On those further banks
Life going only one way
Forward, onward, into
Futures waiting discovery
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”