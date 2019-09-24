Featured Post: Keeping You A Secret – Robert G Wertzler

“Don’t call me honey when your mother’s around

Boy, you know you’re gonna drive her wild

Don’t call me honey when your mother’s around

Boy, you never again may smile”

{Buffy Sainte-Marie, ‘97 Men in This Here Town – Don’t Call Me Honey”}

Fifty years on I sometimes wonder

Should I have kept you a secret

Not told the plan till vows were said

Even though that would be months away

Taken the advice of a favorite song

Could there have been peace between

Two women so alike and very unlike then

Or would irresistible forces and

Immovable objects still have collided

There’s no way to know that

But love was not lost

Still lives in an oldest of friendships

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”