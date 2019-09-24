Featured Post: Keeping You A Secret – Robert G Wertzler

“Don’t call me honey when your mother’s around
Boy, you know you’re gonna drive her wild
Don’t call me honey when your mother’s around
Boy, you never again may smile”
{Buffy Sainte-Marie, ‘97 Men in This Here Town – Don’t Call Me Honey”}
Fifty years on I sometimes wonder
Should I have kept you a secret
Not told the plan till vows were said
Even though that would be months away
Taken the advice of a favorite song
Could there have been peace between
Two women so alike and very unlike then
Or would irresistible forces and
Immovable objects still have collided
There’s no way to know that
But love was not lost
Still lives in an oldest of friendships
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”