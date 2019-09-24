I am the Woman – Christine E. Ray

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the Woman

your Mother warned you about

the one whose darkness

was hidden below the sunny faux finish

of excellent manners

honor roll grades

my monster heart hidden

so well that no one noticed

me drowning

in my self-hate

I am the Woman

who cut my teeth

on black leather

and handcuffs

control a requirement

for my release

I am the Woman

with scrolls of black ink

symbols of resistance

of resilience

etched inch by inch

on my skin

a reclaiming of a body

that was not always

my home

I am the Woman

who casually mentions

my ex-lovers

male and female

at the holiday table

pass the gravy, please

I am the Woman

who finally started to speak

silence is not golden

truth is silver

and has wings

lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A former Managing Editor of Sudden Denouement Publications, she founded Indie Blu(e) Publishing…