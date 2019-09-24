I am the Woman – Christine E. Ray

Proud to be on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen today as part of the ‘I Am the Woman’ series
I am the Woman
your Mother warned you about
the one whose darkness
was hidden below the sunny faux finish
of excellent manners
honor roll grades
my monster heart hidden
so well that no one noticed
me drowning
in my self-hate
I am the Woman
who cut my teeth
on black leather
and handcuffs
control a requirement
for my release
I am the Woman
with scrolls of black ink
symbols of resistance
of resilience
etched inch by inch
on my skin
a reclaiming of a body
that was not always
my home
I am the Woman
who casually mentions
my ex-lovers
male and female
at the holiday table
pass the gravy, please
I am the Woman
who finally started to speak
silence is not golden
truth is silver
and has wings
Christine E. Ray lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A former Managing Editor of Sudden Denouement Publications, she founded Indie Blu(e) Publishing…
