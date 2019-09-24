I Am the Woman – Ja’Net Conde

Today on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
Part 2 of our I Am the Woman series by Ja'Net Conde

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman your mother
warned you about.
I am the woman who
unapologetically speaks her truth
with unequivocal transparency
and brutal honesty.
I will disagree with you.
I will fight you until I have won.
Even if my face is covered in blood
and bruised and swollen.
I am the woman that will
walk away from you the moment
you’ve proven to be untrustworthy.
That will remove you from every part of my life.
As if you never existed.
I am the woman that will cry and scream and
destroy herself for hurting those I have brought hurt to.
I am the woman that will never give up,
no matter how exhausted my bones and mind are.
I will keep going.
Quietly fighting battles no one knows about.
I am the woman that secretly
began to love herself more
than anyone or anything
to ever exist.

