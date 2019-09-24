I Am the Woman – Ja’Net Conde

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman your mother

warned you about.

I am the woman who

unapologetically speaks her truth

with unequivocal transparency

and brutal honesty.

I will disagree with you.

I will fight you until I have won.

Even if my face is covered in blood

and bruised and swollen.

I am the woman that will

walk away from you the moment

you’ve proven to be untrustworthy.

That will remove you from every part of my life.

As if you never existed.

I am the woman that will cry and scream and

destroy herself for hurting those I have brought hurt to.

I am the woman that will never give up,

no matter how exhausted my bones and mind are.

I will keep going.

Quietly fighting battles no one knows about.

I am the woman that secretly

began to love herself more

than anyone or anything

to ever exist.

Hi, I’m…