I Am the Woman – Kim D. Bailey

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman they

tried to silence with expectations

of perfect beauty

questionable truths wrapped

in family tradition

bound in

shame.

I am the authentic

legacy of cheaters, liars,

abusers, addicts–

of parental neglect, the

parentified child,

the blackest

sheep.

I am the breaker

of hearts and silence

chains and chance, watch

as I burn in effigy

every thing meant

to break my

voice.

Kim D. Bailey is a 2016 Pushcart Nominee for nonfiction, and a 2018 Best of the Net Nominee for poetry. She is published in several online and print journals and in audio, including but not limited to Firefly Magazine, Writer’s Digest, Anti Heroine Chic, The Song Is, The 52 Men Podcast, as a weekly columnist for Five 2 One Literary Magazine, and Tupelo Press. She lives in Pennsylvania with her two dogs. You can read more of her writing at KIM D. BAILEY