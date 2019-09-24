I Am the Woman – Kim D. Bailey

I Am the Woman continues with Kim D. Bailey
I am the woman they
tried to silence with expectations
of perfect beauty
questionable truths wrapped
in family tradition
bound in
shame.
I am the authentic
legacy of cheaters, liars,
abusers, addicts–
of parental neglect, the
parentified child,
the blackest
sheep.
I am the breaker
of hearts and silence
chains and chance, watch
as I burn in effigy
every thing meant
to break my
voice.
Kim D. Bailey is a 2016 Pushcart Nominee for nonfiction, and a 2018 Best of the Net Nominee for poetry. She is published in several online and print journals and in audio, including but not limited to Firefly Magazine, Writer’s Digest, Anti Heroine Chic, The Song Is, The 52 Men Podcast, as a weekly columnist for Five 2 One Literary Magazine, and Tupelo Press. She lives in Pennsylvania with her two dogs. You can read more of her writing at KIM D. BAILEY