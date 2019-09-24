Loss is an Ocean

I stand on the shore
of an ocean
named loss
my eyes always drawn
to the horizon
scanning encroaching fog
for the outlines
of those I have loved
of those I have lost
how many empty shapes
have been etched on my soul
like shadow
like photographic negatives
of those who have been torn away
from this world
from my life
by these raging tides?
eulogies
written in my blood
on the golden sands
calligraphied words
memories
cage my heart
a delicate silver filigree
I am called to the sea
to sing their names
one by one
to the dawn tide
the ancient shanties
of the women who waited
women who know loss
like an element
mixed in the marrow
of their bones
I will sing steady and pure
refresh their memories
recall their meaning
for the rising sun
the fading moon
letting nothing be forgotten
not allowing them
to be completely lost
like the time that is slipping
through my aching fingers
© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved