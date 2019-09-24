Of A Female Voice Freely Given – Padre

Shahrazad’s tales spanned a thousand nights,

Hero’s a hundred more,

How sad that life is such,

That women must such means explore

A Persian queen her life to save,

Had needs a king enthrall

One Hundred Nights of Hero’s tales

A suitor’s lusts to stall

Clever tales told – not from love or joy

But for survival or virtue driven

Patriarchal whims and claims to confound

Rather than facing such attentions unbidden

Let me hear a female voice pure

Her stories to me freely given

Not coerced or told as a ploy

But as a gift of an equal given

Padre

I love great stories and poems. What I love most is the true voice of the teller, male or female or identifying as neither. As such, constrained or compromised voices, like in these two tales, sadden me. I hope and pray as a middle aged, middle class, straight, white male that I have been and will always be an audience worthy of hearing one’s true self and story.

