Status Quo Maintained – Pallavi

Like so many other cities

Your name also went down in history

For stopping hearts and ending lives

It’s not guns, don’t be melodramatic

It’s mental health and video games

Hmm, maybe you are right

If so, I apologize

So should we tackle the problem of mental health?

Wo wo wo, healthcare is so very costly

Who will pay for it?

Debt is in trillions! Do you even fathom that, you minion?

Hmm, so what about video games?

We can surely make that a difference.

Wo wo wo, who are you? a socialist?

Profits dictate our country, which’s capitalist.”

Hmm, then what we do is nothing and let people be killed?!

Now we are talking, you see, everything is already fixed.

 

Photo by Vijay Putra from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts

