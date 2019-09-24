The Circle of Life – Christine Bolton

It shed its leaves this Autumn

Lightening the load one last time

Weary now from carrying the weight

Limbs already beginning to die

The old tree was ailing

It already knew its fate

The seasons had come and gone

Many a creature had

Inhabited its boughs

Nests of squirrels and birds

A fox’s den at the base

Its leaves shading the cows

This tree had wrapped its branches

Around heartache and happiness

Providing comfort to those in need

Placating the broken hearted

And sheltering some from the rain

It was one hundred nights of hero, indeed

Soon the tree was pulled down

And the birds lamented over its dead body

New homes now to be found

A loss taking years to replace

A death not easily forgotten

As the old tree gives back to the ground

Christine Bolton – Poetry for Healing ©

