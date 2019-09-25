I Am the Woman – Kindra M. Austin

Kindra M. Austin eats the stars on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
She is me—
the woman your mother warned you about
when your childish hands declared they were a man’s
and left hers empty to grieve.
I am the one who won’t love you through
alcoholic bursts of abuse. I won’t chew on
belittlement flavored bubblegum and just be
happy
you
acknowledged me.
I am not the one to love you
unconditionally;
and I won’t be the light you reach for when you’ve
gone and done it,
again.
I’d rather eat the stars and leave us all in
darkness.
I am the woman your mother warned you about
when your infidelity slipped out of your pants and into
another’s mouth.
I am the woman your mother warned you about
when you pressed your teeth against my cheek
and snarled.
I am the woman your mother warned you about, and I’ll
be damned
if your daughter isn’t, too.
