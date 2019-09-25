I Am the Woman – Kindra M. Austin

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

She is me—

the woman your mother warned you about

when your childish hands declared they were a man’s

and left hers empty to grieve.

I am the one who won’t love you through

alcoholic bursts of abuse. I won’t chew on

belittlement flavored bubblegum and just be

happy

you

acknowledged me.

I am not the one to love you

unconditionally;

and I won’t be the light you reach for when you’ve

gone and done it,

again.

I’d rather eat the stars and leave us all in

darkness.

I am the woman your mother warned you about

when your infidelity slipped out of your pants and into

another’s mouth.

I am the woman your mother warned you about

when you pressed your teeth against my cheek

and snarled.

I am the woman your mother warned you about, and I’ll

be damned

if your daughter isn’t, too.

