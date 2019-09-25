I Am the Woman – Kindra M. Austin

She is me—
the woman your mother warned you about
when your childish hands declared they were a man’s
and left hers empty to grieve.

I am the one who won’t love you through
alcoholic bursts of abuse. I won’t chew on
belittlement flavored bubblegum and just be
happy
you
acknowledged me.
I am not the one to love you
unconditionally;
and I won’t be the light you reach for when you’ve
gone and done it,
again.
I’d rather eat the stars and leave us all in
darkness.

I am the woman your mother warned you about
when your infidelity slipped out of your pants and into
another’s mouth.

I am the woman your mother warned you about
when you pressed your teeth against my cheek
and snarled.

I am the woman your mother warned you about, and I’ll
be damned
if your daughter isn’t, too.

Kindra M. Austin is…

