I Am the Woman – Kristiana Reed

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman

your mother warned you about;

fire-breathing, Jolene auburn,

cradled by the night

and the ever waning moon

melting like candle wax

into my palms.

I am the woman

too many men have kept

secret and hidden;

I spent too long

looking at love

through the underside

of a glass bottomed boat

swallowing seawater,

bitter and sweet.

I am the woman

who blossomed beneath

the heavy thud of fists;

who learned to lie

better than love

and wear scorn in

my half-chewed smile.

I am the woman

your mother warned you about

because in my eyes

she sees her own.

Kristiana Reed is a writer and an English Teacher living in the UK. She is the creator of My Screaming Twentieson WordPress and she recently released her debut poetry collection, Between the Trees. Her work has been published in several poetry anthologies (Swear To Me…