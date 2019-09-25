I Cast a Shadow – Christine E. Ray

Honored to have my writing featured on Free Verse Revolution
in lost hours
dim rooms
i silently mold
my hands
in front of
bare bulbs
project distorted
shadow puppets
against
lonely walls
movement
slow
inelegant
a mourning dove
pierced through
the breast
by melancholy’s
sharp sterling thorn
beats its wings
ragged
against ribbed
cage
of blue
unable to
launch
fly free
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless. Her first book of poetry, Composition of a Woman, is available through Amazon and other major online book retailers.