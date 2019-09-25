I Cast a Shadow – Christine E. Ray

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

in lost hours

dim rooms

i silently mold

my hands

in front of

bare bulbs

project distorted

shadow puppets

against

lonely walls

movement

slow

inelegant

a mourning dove

pierced through

the breast

by melancholy’s

sharp sterling thorn

beats its wings

ragged

against ribbed

cage

of blue

unable to

launch

fly free

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless. Her first book of poetry, Composition of a Woman, is available through Amazon and other major online book retailers.