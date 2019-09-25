Taps-Gerry Hanna

Gerry Hanna wrestles with his demons on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
I put in the plug
And I turn on the taps
I look at the blade
As again my mind snaps
I sit on the edge
And my hand I dip in
It’ll need some more hot
Before I can begin
I step into the hall
And I stop by their door
See my son’s sleeping there
As my tears hit the floor
Softly back to the bath
Hear the dog’s quiet whine
The kitchen door’s shut
Yes, he knows it is time
I lock both the doors
Sit back down on the rim
I pick up the blade
Now the end can begin
One glance in the mirror
And I can’t look away
Where did this come from
Who’s the piper I pay
And as I look in my eyes
See all the hurts and the cries
The tears on my cheeks
There will be no bye-byes
I turn…
