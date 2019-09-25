Taps-Gerry Hanna

Poetry Leave a comment

Gerry Hanna wrestles with his demons on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I put in the plug

And I turn on the taps

I look at the blade

As again my mind snaps

I sit on the edge

And my hand I dip in

It’ll need some more hot

Before I can begin

I step into the hall

And I stop by their door

See my son’s sleeping there

As my tears hit the floor

Softly back to the bath

Hear the dog’s quiet whine

The kitchen door’s shut

Yes, he knows it is time

I lock both the doors

Sit back down on the rim

I pick up the blade

Now the end can begin

One glance in the mirror

And I can’t look away

Where did this come from

Who’s the piper I pay

And as I look in my eyes

See all the hurts and the cries

The tears on my cheeks

There will be no bye-byes

I turn…

View original post 41 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s