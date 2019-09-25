Unrepentant

shall I fall to my knees

for the sins

you are so quick

to proclaim

I have committed?

you are never satisfied

until my blood paints

the broken glass

and shrapnel

that line your alter

until I fall upon

the holy sword

you are prone to brandish

as you rail at my blaspheme

never one to grant

the benefit of the doubt

you self-righteously

rewrite our history

pen yourself the victim

I, of course, the villain

there have only ever

been two choices

for me

in your narrative

savior

or succubae

biding patiently

to suck marrow from

your bones

I should have known

when I tossed

tarnished halo

at your feet

asked you to see

my truth

not your imagined

creation

we would end up

here again

both of us

feeling wronged

misjudged

betrayed

the collateral damage

surrounding us

littering the

streets

