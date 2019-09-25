Unrepentant

shall I fall to my knees
for the sins
you are so quick
to proclaim
I have committed?
you are never satisfied
until my blood paints
the broken glass
and shrapnel
that line your alter
until I fall upon
the holy sword
you are prone to brandish
as you rail at my blaspheme

never one to grant
the benefit of the doubt
you self-righteously
rewrite our history
pen yourself the victim
I, of course, the villain
there have only ever
been two choices
for me
in your narrative
savior
or succubae
biding patiently
to suck marrow from
your bones

I should have known
when I tossed
tarnished halo
at your feet
asked you to see
my truth
not your imagined
creation
we would end up
here again
both of us
feeling wronged
misjudged
betrayed
the collateral damage
surrounding us
littering the
streets

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

