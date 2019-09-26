Black Widow

donned my
badass black dress
today
mourning colors
for a softer
kinder
woman
I think I used to be
she’s fading away
curves lost to angles
all sharp elbows and knees
thorns create a protective trellis
around the bruised petals
of my peony heart
invisible barbed quills sprout
from my death white skin
keep a healthy distance
lest you prick your finger
on my spine
I will greedily drink
your oxygen rich blood
from my cupped hands
before you fall
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved