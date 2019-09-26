Black Widow

donned my

badass black dress

today

mourning colors

for a softer

kinder

woman

I think I used to be

she’s fading away

curves lost to angles

all sharp elbows and knees

thorns create a protective trellis

around the bruised petals

of my peony heart

invisible barbed quills sprout

from my death white skin

keep a healthy distance

lest you prick your finger

on my spine

I will greedily drink

your oxygen rich blood

from my cupped hands

before you fall

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved