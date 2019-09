The space between us closes

as I trace the path along

her gentle sighs

and slide my hands under

her breath

I tease my lips down

her moans

My mouth circles

her cries

While my tongue tastes

her.

Marie Prichard is a longtime writer and educator. She lives on an island in the Pacific Northwest with her wife, their two wiener dogs, and a Munchkin cat. She loves reading, writing, walking the beach, and filling her wife’s pockets with heart rocks. You can read more of her writing on Medium