Featured Post: The Space Between Us – Georgiann Carlson

the space between us
is filled with static
and words lost in the mist
heartbeats flung into the ether
hoping to hit their mark
thoughts and longing
wandering here and there
never landing
always searching
love torn apart
ripped
from our entwined fingers
without our permission
stolen
because death
doesn’t ask
it just takes
what it wants
I can’t find a way
to breach
the space between us
but
I’ll never stop looking
