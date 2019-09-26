Featured Post: The Space Between Us – Georgiann Carlson

the space between us

is filled with static

and words lost in the mist

heartbeats flung into the ether

hoping to hit their mark

thoughts and longing

wandering here and there

never landing

always searching

love torn apart

ripped

from our entwined fingers

without our permission

stolen

because death

doesn’t ask

it just takes

what it wants

I can’t find a way

to breach

the space between us

but

I’ll never stop looking

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life