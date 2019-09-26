I Am the Woman – Basilike Pappa

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman your mother warned you about:

She and the other matriarchs exchanged recipes. Babies in arms, children tugging at their sleeves. High pitched squealing. The perfect detergent for spring cleaning.

I zoomed out.

Someone asked me something, I said ‘what?’ Then they exchanged glances.

– Isn’t the day hot, and could you beat the eggs?

– Sure, why not?

I beat the eggs and I was thinking the last time I did spring cleaning must have been summer because it was hot. Then someone came and brought me pot. That’s how I missed a spot on the window glasses.

I am the woman your mother warned you about:

When she told me ‘when you get pregnant,’ I said ‘I’m not taking any chances.’

‘Son, she’s cold. Chit-chat was like we spoke foreign languages. I have a feeling she’ll never bake a pie. She only paid attention when…