I Am the Woman – Candice Louisa Daquin

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the girl who was never the child

Seen too much, been too much, defiled and reviled

Stains the inside, halts growth, behind your eyes too many images

Fitful in shade, don’t now how to make, a real version of me

Seen so many attempts, the fakes and the frauds when do you

Grow up to be? A woman?

Lying in your arms, purging in the bathroom, lies upon lies

Pain begets pain, begets strength and illusion, which pill to take?

Smoking away the shame, nothing powerful enough to name

We stay without label to avoid burden of claim, no baby, no womb

Take the real out, leave the fake and to the core rotten

When do you grow up to be? A woman?

After all is said and done, masturbation, rape, incest, are not the tropes

Of this girl she may not have much left, but within her…