I Am the Woman – Candice Louisa Daquin

Our series continues with this piece by Candice Louisa Daquin
I am the girl who was never the child
Seen too much, been too much, defiled and reviled
Stains the inside, halts growth, behind your eyes too many images
Fitful in shade, don’t now how to make, a real version of me
Seen so many attempts, the fakes and the frauds when do you
Grow up to be? A woman?
Lying in your arms, purging in the bathroom, lies upon lies
Pain begets pain, begets strength and illusion, which pill to take?
Smoking away the shame, nothing powerful enough to name
We stay without label to avoid burden of claim, no baby, no womb
Take the real out, leave the fake and to the core rotten
When do you grow up to be? A woman?
After all is said and done, masturbation, rape, incest, are not the tropes
Of this girl she may not have much left, but within her…
