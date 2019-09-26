I Am the Woman – Deanna Raymond

Deanna Raymond on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
I am the one that has always
been a little odd
has always felt “too much”
the one that dreams and trusts
and loves
wildly
the one people have tried to shame, or dull
or crush
because light and all this capacity
for loving
is cryptonite to the bitter soul
and because making one
like me hurt
or seem less
makes them feel big
strong
in control.
I am the one your mother warned you about
the one
who will give and lift you up
in ways she never would, or never
was lifted herself
and who are YOU
to deserve more
than she ever got?
I am dangerous in my refusal
to be dimmed, to give up on hope
and my loving light may make you see
just how wrong your mother was
and we can’t have that now, can we?
For some who I am is the Nemesis
