I Am the Woman – Deanna Raymond

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the one that has always

been a little odd

has always felt “too much”

the one that dreams and trusts

and loves

wildly

the one people have tried to shame, or dull

or crush

because light and all this capacity

for loving

is cryptonite to the bitter soul

and because making one

like me hurt

or seem less

makes them feel big

strong

in control.

I am the one your mother warned you about

the one

who will give and lift you up

in ways she never would, or never

was lifted herself

and who are YOU

to deserve more

than she ever got?

I am dangerous in my refusal

to be dimmed, to give up on hope

and my loving light may make you see

just how wrong your mother was

and we can’t have that now, can we?

For some who I am is the Nemesis