I Am the Woman – Dom Mitchell

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I’m the woman you’re mother warned you about

The one people wince at what may come out of my mouth

I say what I want even at your grandmothers house

I might even slouch on her couch

Peep my reflection and take a selfie with my tongue out

Yea that’s me.

The one she told you could never be a wife

Because I’m too obscene

Five foot nine, with half my height in my legs

Covered in ink, with clothes that compliment my curves

Your mom wants you with a tamable girl

Not one that makes her son beg

She only wants the BEST, I guess you’re her whole world

But I’m the girl with a past life

A girl who wasted all her twenties being lost in the fast life

Two kids with two daddies, with no desire to have more

no grand-babies for her

I bet your mom…