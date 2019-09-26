I Am the Woman – Erin L. King

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman

Your mother warned you about.

You have a missing piece, he said

And he was right:

That piece was tolerance

For racist grandmothers

And gross jokes

Told over tables of restraint.

That piece

That didn’t think a six-year-old

Should be a misogynist.

That piece

Crying angry tears

When she showed up at my job

reprimanded me

For not putting Family first.

I am the woman

You see as unwhole

Precisely because

I am whole.

Erin L. King discovered writing-as-therapy as a child and is still writing decades later. A social worker and therapist, she lives in Pennsylvania with her partner of 9 years.