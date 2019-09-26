I Am the Woman – Erin L. King

Erin L. King is the Woman
I am the woman
Your mother warned you about.
You have a missing piece, he said
And he was right:
That piece was tolerance
For racist grandmothers
And gross jokes
Told over tables of restraint.
That piece
That didn’t think a six-year-old
Should be a misogynist.
That piece
Crying angry tears
When she showed up at my job
reprimanded me
For not putting Family first.
I am the woman
You see as unwhole
Precisely because
I am whole.
Erin L. King discovered writing-as-therapy as a child and is still writing decades later. A social worker and therapist, she lives in Pennsylvania with her partner of 9 years.