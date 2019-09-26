I Am the Woman – Judith Swann

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman your mother warned you about

But as I am in the office, is not who

I am in the garden, is not who I

am at table with a poet or two.

In New York I’m not the same as in Iowa,

In Puerto Rico I’m not the same.

I am the woman, you were warned

that all along the island-pebbled coasts

of Florida, Louisiana, Maine,

the vibracores from the wetland hotspots

are not the same; and the mother lode is change.

The story does not stop and I have not stopped

being the woman your mother warned you about

though not all of the story gets told again

Who remembers the names of the people

who fought against women’s right to vote?

And what was the name of that boy who tried

to push your head down, like the mating drake

drowning the breeding duck?