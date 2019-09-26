I Am the Woman – Mandy Kocsis-Troxell

Mandy Kocsis-Troxell on Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen
I am the Woman
Your Mother never thought of
A Frankenstein monster
Stitched together with trauma & tears
Holding a Darkness; my greatest strength
The one who’ll take the bullet
And annihilate the shooter
In one fell sweep
I am the Woman
Who bleeds in truthful ink
Who found her voice
After nights spent drowned in blood
Who clawed her way back to life
When there wasn’t much worth living for
Who cries each night
Over the graves inside my soul
I am the Woman who holds on
When everyone let’s go
A Woman your mother wouldn’t know
I’m the Woman who survives.
Mandy Kocsis-Troxell was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan; a fact she takes immense pride in. A Presidential Academic Fitness Award recipient, she is an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and was honored in Washington, D.C. as one of the top 500 domestic violence advocates of…
View original post 43 more words