I Am the Woman – Mandy Kocsis-Troxell

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the Woman

Your Mother never thought of

A Frankenstein monster

Stitched together with trauma & tears

Holding a Darkness; my greatest strength

The one who’ll take the bullet

And annihilate the shooter

In one fell sweep

I am the Woman

Who bleeds in truthful ink

Who found her voice

After nights spent drowned in blood

Who clawed her way back to life

When there wasn’t much worth living for

Who cries each night

Over the graves inside my soul

I am the Woman who holds on

When everyone let’s go

A Woman your mother wouldn’t know

I’m the Woman who survives.

Mandy Kocsis-Troxell was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan; a fact she takes immense pride in. A Presidential Academic Fitness Award recipient, she is an advocate for survivors of domestic violence and was honored in Washington, D.C. as one of the top 500 domestic violence advocates of…