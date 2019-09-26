I Am the Woman – Marie Prichard

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman

Your mother warned you about.

The hushed voice

Pretending everything was fine

Telling me not to speak

Removing the words from my throat

Replacing them with self-hatred

Creating the person I was becoming.

I am the woman

Your mother warned you about.

The flash of fear

When my heart would stop

And veins would clog with ice

Snapping me into an action

That only sometimes kept me safe

Creating the person I was becoming.

I am the woman

Your mother warned you about.

The silent screams

Edges of a blade

Sharpness of pain past

Drawing blood that welled

Slowly falling like tears

Creating the person I was becoming.

I am the woman

Your mother warned you about.

The confusion, the anger

Helplessness of feeling

Frozen in place with no way out

Doors, windows bolted shut

Imprisoned in a life of degradation

Creating the person I was…