I Am the Woman – Susan M. Conway

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman your mother warned you about; because my feminism threatens her existence.

I am the woman your mother warned you about; because she didn’t say YES to the invite, the open door, the unlocked gate.

She stayed in the panic room of her fear, smashing the glass of her fire alarm psyche, ripping herself to shreds on the inside every night as she lay next to a man who barely even acknowledge her existence anymore, and waking in the morning to put everyone together, even though she was completely shattered.

I am the woman your mother warned you about; because my feminism is rambunctious, a lion’s head, mouth open, teeth bared, soul too… too… too much to process, too big for my body, so I let her breath, and see the light of day before we go deep again; too loud so I am shunned and a…