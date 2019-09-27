Depleted

your madness seared through me
unholy alchemy
veins left iron coated
ghostly cells circulate slowly
through this haunted body
that cramps to the floor
shaking hand reaches
for dented chalice
wine mixed with warm blood
ancient spices
returns color to my lips
my tongue

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Revised © 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

