notes on the piano

haunting half steps

like spring rain on my heart

gentle at first

soothing

becomes a melody of

blue melancholy

penetrates deeply

erodes defenses

leaves me raw

is echoed in tears

that slide steadily

silently

down my face

neck

breasts

becomes my heartbeat

as I fold in on myself

to staunch the bleeding

© 2017 Revised 2019 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved