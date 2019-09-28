I Am the Woman – Aurora Phoenix

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman

your mother warned you about

(let’s face it she was envious)

I have long since lost my place

that musty corner

to which I was relegated

where nice girls sit quietly

legs crossed and demure.

(what point is there in that?)

I turn heads with my stride

I watch the eyes track my steps

though I pause not

in my progress.

do they tremble at my purpose?

or pause at my vibrant colored sheath?

I will not wait

until you deem me old

to wear red with purple

as I rock bold iconoclasm.

I am that version of herself

where holds are not barred

by convention or whalebone stays

crash those barriers my friend

be they concrete or glass.

I AM that woman you were warned about

who will challenge your ass*umptions

prove each wrong

geometrically, logically

I speak without being spoken to

(Imagine the…