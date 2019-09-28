I Am the Woman – Aurora Phoenix

Poetry Leave a comment

Aurora Phoenix adds her voice at Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

I am the woman
your mother warned you about
(let’s face it she was envious)
I have long since lost my place
that musty corner
to which I was relegated
where nice girls sit quietly
legs crossed and demure.

(what point is there in that?)

I turn heads with my stride
I watch the eyes track my steps
though I pause not
in my progress.

do they tremble at my purpose?
or pause at my vibrant colored sheath?

I will not wait
until you deem me old
to wear red with purple
as I rock bold iconoclasm.
I am that version of herself
where holds are not barred
by convention or whalebone stays

crash those barriers my friend
be they concrete or glass.

I AM that woman you were warned about
who will challenge your ass*umptions

prove each wrong
geometrically, logically

I speak without being spoken to
(Imagine the…

View original post 61 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s