REPLAY – Taylor Grace

Hours come and go

Days blur into nights

The silence is torture

Lost in my mind

Fading in and out

Your memory

Stealing my present

I gave you everything

You stole pieces of me

Never to regain

Here comes the sun

Longing for better days

Covered in harsh rays

Closing my eyes

I still see your face

Smile on your lips

The way you taste

Pressed into time

Unable to turn the page

Casting shadows

Spilled across my story

Love still replays

Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me