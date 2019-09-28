REPLAY – Taylor Grace

Hours come and go
Days blur into nights
The silence is torture
Lost in my mind
Fading in and out
Your memory
Stealing my present
I gave you everything
You stole pieces of me
Never to regain
Here comes the sun
Longing for better days
Covered in harsh rays
Closing my eyes
I still see your face
Smile on your lips
The way you taste
Pressed into time
Unable to turn the page
Casting shadows
Spilled across my story
Love still replays
Some days a domestic goddess, and other days a lost woman that still hasn’t bothered to brush her hair. My journey is full of life’s whimsical tales, love, laughter, heartache, trauma, passion, fantasy and everything in between. My writing is raw, sometimes too raw but I write it anyways, it’s my truth, my voice and I will share it. I’ve been described as honest, even complicated and have a whole lot of sassy undertones, so things get interesting, even comical at times. You can read more of my writing at The Broken Inside Me
