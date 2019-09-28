The Truth That Never Hurts – Robert G Wertzler

Is there a truth that never hurts?

There are so many that do

That will hurt somebody

That hurt to utter

That we hesitate to speak

Or speak not at all

And the ones which must

Be spoken

No matter the pain

But one that never hurts

What might that one be?

Could it be, “I love you.”?

When true, that never hurts

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”