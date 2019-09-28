The Truth That Never Hurts – Robert G Wertzler

Is there a truth that never hurts?
There are so many that do
That will hurt somebody
That hurt to utter
That we hesitate to speak
Or speak not at all
And the ones which must
Be spoken
No matter the pain
But one that never hurts
What might that one be?
Could it be, “I love you.”?
When true, that never hurts
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
