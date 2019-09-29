Featured Post: Juliet Takes a Breath – Georgiann Carlson

Juliet takes a breath

and stops listening to

her own heartbeat

and instead

listens to the world

fall apart

freedom

is gone

America

is on Her knees

the world

is in free fall

everything is

dying

men hunt us

they want to control

our bodies

she wants to

warn other women

to stay still

to not turn on

the lights

to trust no one

and remember

to keep their

guns loaded

and their

knives sharp

then join

their sisters

and take

back the

fucking

NIGHT

and their

own

LIVES

I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life