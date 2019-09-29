Featured Post: Juliet Takes a Breath – Georgiann Carlson

Juliet takes a breath
and stops listening to
her own heartbeat
and instead
listens to the world
fall apart
freedom
is gone
America
is on Her knees
the world
is in free fall
everything is
dying
men hunt us
they want to control
our bodies
she wants to
warn other women
to stay still
to not turn on
the lights
to trust no one
and remember
to keep their
guns loaded
and their
knives sharp
then join
their sisters
and take
back the
fucking
NIGHT
and their
own
LIVES
I’m an artist, a writer, a vegetarian, an animal rights activist, and quite a few other things as well. I love books, cats, philosophy, good conversation, Chicago and the arts. So my blog is full of bits and pieces but it’s the bits and pieces that make life interesting to me. You can read more of my writing at Rethinking Life
Thank you.
Georgiann Carlson – Juliet listens and wants
