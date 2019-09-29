Featured Post: The Space Between – M.A. Morris

Together,
We spent the day,
Hollow and empty,
Broken
Like that dropped
Carton of eggs
When you went to put them away.
Driving,
A county,
A state,
A country,
A continent,
A half a world
Filled the space
Between
Our seats.
Yet we managed
To untangle the web
Of our together lives.
Oh, yes.
We were so civilized.
Visits to banks,
To phone carriers,
To stores to complete
Separate lives out of what
Was once was unified.
Yes, we untangled the web
Of our lives together.
And the irony,
The irony is this knot
Inside my chest.
Yet, all I think–
We’re so compatible, so right.
How did it come to this?
The echoing bell
Within my skull
Rings with
A simple answer
I am too old,
Too old
I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.
