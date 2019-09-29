Featured Post: The Space Between – M.A. Morris

Together,

We spent the day,

Hollow and empty,

Broken

Like that dropped

Carton of eggs

When you went to put them away.

Driving,

A county,

A state,

A country,

A continent,

A half a world

Filled the space

Between

Our seats.

Yet we managed

To untangle the web

Of our together lives.

Oh, yes.

We were so civilized.

Visits to banks,

To phone carriers,

To stores to complete

Separate lives out of what

Was once was unified.

Yes, we untangled the web

Of our lives together.

And the irony,

The irony is this knot

Inside my chest.

Yet, all I think–

We’re so compatible, so right.

How did it come to this?

The echoing bell

Within my skull

Rings with

A simple answer

I am too old,

Too old

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing