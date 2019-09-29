Featured Post: The Wanderground – Robert G Wertzler

I’ve traveled a drunkard’s walk path

In the Wanderground

In and out of lives,

My own and others’

In and out of houses

That never really felt

Like home, however comfortable

In and out of schools and jobs

Blown about by change, necessity

Opportunity, curiosity, and love

Had you asked, I often

Would have said I was

Looking for my home

Sometimes the physical

Sometimes the spiritual

Sometimes the relationship

But now I come to think

I was already at home

In the Wanderground

On a walkabout of discovery

Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”