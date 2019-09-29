Featured Post: The Wanderground – Robert G Wertzler

I’ve traveled a drunkard’s walk path
In the Wanderground
In and out of lives,
My own and others’
In and out of houses
That never really felt
Like home, however comfortable
In and out of schools and jobs
Blown about by change, necessity
Opportunity, curiosity, and love
Had you asked, I often
Would have said I was
Looking for my home
Sometimes the physical
Sometimes the spiritual
Sometimes the relationship
But now I come to think
I was already at home
In the Wanderground
On a walkabout of discovery
Bob Wertzler is retired from almost twenty years in the mental health field in California and Arizona. There are times the title, “Recovering Therapist”, seems to fit. In 2006 he retired to move to Western North Carolina to help and become primary care giver for his father who had developed Dementia. Before all that, there was work at various times as a soldier (US Army 1967-70), community organizer, cab driver, welfare case worker, wooden toy maker, carpenter, warehouse worker, and other things. He relates to a line in a Grateful Dead song, “What a long, strange trip its been.”
