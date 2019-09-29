THE WEYWARD SISTERS: BACK TO BLACK/ COLLABORATIVE AMY WINEHOUSE TRIBUTE

Heretics, Lovers, and Madmen

Originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Rana Kelly/2nd star to the Left, straight on ’til morning

Oh, Amy

Whenever I go walking

In my stilettos,

I hear you talking.

Dream me up a way

Of swishing my hips

And pursing my lips

And singing your riffs

So that I find beauty

Like you.

lois e. linkens

she puts her black dress on

in the dark,

anxious nails red and messy

in their early-morning artistry.

he left the candle burning

in the winter window –

vanilla and cinnamon

on a Sunday evening,

tears and vodka

on a Monday morning.

last week’s relief

breathes

into tonight’s regrets,

but the shadowy smear

on the glass

is all that is left of him.

Aakriti Kuntal/Writings of Aakriti Kuntal

Rummaging through

black air,

nauseous red nails bearing oily seas

Suffocating

existence with conversations,

conversations

with glittering nail cutters,

cracked moons

laughing hysterically in…