The Weyward Sisters: Hand in Hand

Originally Published in 2017 by The Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

Stand, a nighean.

Call the moon.

Bring your Wolves

With you.

Let down the flames of your hair.

The Great War

Has come again.

– Rana Kelly



In the end there will be fire and ash

But to us it will be like the Fourth of July

What could be more powerful than women

Standing together in solidarity

We’re taking a page out of Lilith’s book

The one you never read

We will not lie on the bottom

We will stand side by side.

– Hannah Wagner

skål,

Thrills the Viking Whisper ice –

splinters of the north wind

Of the high noon blood of sister-raiders slain

The shield-maidens dine

Tonight, too.

– Samantha Lucero

It is well within the fires

of burning words

and stolen wombs, ravaged,

we have birthed a beast.

Swaddled in the souls

of her mothers of fire

and maidens of ice,

she has been touched

with the wisdom of crones blazing,

and she will cast

her shadow upon the ashes

of their bones.

– Nicole Lyons

hail the harlot

and crown the courtesan,

for she has seen seduction’s beast

and let it swallow her.

let her tread its veins like footpaths

and sleep upon its heart.

– Lois E. Linkens

We stand shoulder to shoulder with our sisters

Warrior women all

We draw down the moon and hold her as our shield

Our pens will be our swords

We will no longer be silenced

Hear the chorus of our voices

We shall ROAR!

– Christine Ray



Nighean is Scottish Gaelic for “lass.”

Lilith is considered to be Adams first wife who would not lie beneath him in bed. She wanted to be his equal.

Shield maidens were Vikings who fought alongside the men in battle.

Weyward Sisters are a reference from the witches in Macbeth.