The Weyward Sisters: Hand in Hand

Originally Published in 2017 by The Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
Stand, a nighean.
Call the moon.
Bring your Wolves
With you.
Let down the flames of your hair.
The Great War
Has come again.
– Rana Kelly
In the end there will be fire and ash
But to us it will be like the Fourth of July
What could be more powerful than women
Standing together in solidarity
We’re taking a page out of Lilith’s book
The one you never read
We will not lie on the bottom
We will stand side by side.
– Hannah Wagner
skål,
Thrills the Viking Whisper ice –
splinters of the north wind
Of the high noon blood of sister-raiders slain
The shield-maidens dine
Tonight, too.
– Samantha Lucero
It is well within the fires
of burning words
and stolen wombs, ravaged,
we have birthed a beast.
Swaddled in the souls
of her mothers of fire
and maidens of ice,
she has been touched
with the wisdom of crones blazing,
and she will cast
her shadow upon the ashes
of their bones.
– Nicole Lyons
hail the harlot
and crown the courtesan,
for she has seen seduction’s beast
and let it swallow her.
let her tread its veins like footpaths
and sleep upon its heart.
– Lois E. Linkens
We stand shoulder to shoulder with our sisters
Warrior women all
We draw down the moon and hold her as our shield
Our pens will be our swords
We will no longer be silenced
Hear the chorus of our voices
We shall ROAR!
– Christine Ray
Nighean is Scottish Gaelic for “lass.”
Lilith is considered to be Adams first wife who would not lie beneath him in bed. She wanted to be his equal.
Shield maidens were Vikings who fought alongside the men in battle.
Weyward Sisters are a reference from the witches in Macbeth.