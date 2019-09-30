Featured Post: If You Could Be Mine – M.A. Morris

Friends surprise with a birthday dinner.

Then out to the bar for a few drinks.

They laugh and wink

When a tiny little thing

With long, dark shining hair

That looks so velvety soft

That to touch it would be

To fall up into a rural night sky

Of inky black laced

With the light of

A thousand stars,

Smiles at me,

And with the encouragement of her friends,

Asks me for a dance.

But she is young,

Much too young for me.

But I like the way she moves as if just for me.

I think I could do this just like I used to in my youth.

Something stirs within as if of old muscle memory

Of how to divorce the physical from the spiritual.

Yes, just like in my youth.

I could take her home,

Whisper things like,

“If you could be mine….”

And really go to town.

This funk I’m in

Kicked to the curb

For a few hours.

At least, until

I kick her to the curb

By asking her to leave.

What would the point of all that be?

To feel young and carefree?

Yes, for a few hours at least.

Better, I do think,

Just to drink

Tequila shots

Until the thinking stops.

Call an Uber for a ride.

Nurse my head in the morning.

And then sleep nearly all day.

But that’s just not really me

To waste such a day.

So, until the time she asks

For a dance not of the vertical variety,

Forcing a “no” as my only reply,

I think I will stay

And watch her sway,

Just for me

at least, I’d like to think,

Maybe throw back

One of the shots she buys

And just relax

At least for this while,

Wishing I was young enough

For her to be mine.

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

You can read more of my writing at Hearing The Mermaids Sing