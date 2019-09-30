Featured Post: Kissing the Witch – Deanna Raymond

I am ancestor

my bones hum with her fury

“Witch” they spat at her

for daring

to be outspoken

too loud

too much

widowed

“Witch” they chided

as they poked and prodded

tried and convicted

hanged

She- unrelenting in her innocence

until her last strangled breath

She surges through my veins

and I will always sing

her legacy

So know

that when you kiss me

you are kissing the Witch

can’t you feel your sweet blood

rise to meet mine

as we join?

Our ancestral Feminine

glorifying all

that is wild, bold

unbroken

each deep aching breath

a testament

of power reclaimed.

I am a single Mom of two teenage boys, a massage therapist and physical therapy assistant living in New England. I have been writing poetry and journaling stream of thought since I was a young girl. Writing has always been therapeutic and at times life saving for me. Bleeding ink onto paper has been as natural and important as breathing. In my late 40’s I begin to consider sharing my writing and publishing. I have always been so grateful for other authors and being able to see that I am not alone in my struggles along my path in this world. I hope my writing can give others the same lift, hope, sense of belonging.

