Featured Post: The Truth That Never Hurts – M.A. Morris

Is there a truth that never hurts?
The truth of a garden?
Of the Texas sky?
Of a home?
Or an empty house?
Is there a truth that never hurts?
The truth of a love?
Of the human heart?
Of a parent?
Of a child?
Of a dog?
Or even God?
When did the truth
Contained in each
Contain no pain?
No hurt?
Not a scrap?
Not a speck?
I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.
