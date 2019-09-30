Featured Post: The Truth That Never Hurts – M.A. Morris

Is there a truth that never hurts?

The truth of a garden?

Of the Texas sky?

Of a home?

Or an empty house?

Is there a truth that never hurts?

The truth of a love?

Of the human heart?

Of a parent?

Of a child?

Of a dog?

Or even God?

When did the truth

Contained in each

Contain no pain?

No hurt?

Not a scrap?

Not a speck?

I am a retired teacher, enjoying said retirement. I have been active in the gay and lesbian community since I threw away my Ken doll at the age of four.

