I think I’m smitten
I know I’m intrigued
Captivated
But
If you could be mine
One day
Then I know
My dark forest
Would be bright again
But
If you could be mine
One day
I would be inspired
To write mesmerizing poetry
And epic tales
But
If you could be mine
One day
You would have my loyalty and honesty
Passion and desire
A true partner
But
If you could be mine
One day
Oh what a journey we could have
To travel through forests and mountains
And explore inter realms
But only
One day
If you could be mine
CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry
One comment
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
CE Wing – Oh, if only one day
LikeLiked by 1 person