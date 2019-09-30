I think I’m smitten

I know I’m intrigued

Captivated

But

If you could be mine

One day

Then I know

My dark forest

Would be bright again

But

If you could be mine

One day

I would be inspired

To write mesmerizing poetry

And epic tales

But

If you could be mine

One day

You would have my loyalty and honesty

Passion and desire

A true partner

But

If you could be mine

One day

Oh what a journey we could have

To travel through forests and mountains

And explore inter realms

But only

One day

If you could be mine

CE Wing is a Connecticut Yankee living in the Queen City. A writer and poet. She has dreamed of being a writer since she was a little girl. Her dream was pushed aside for a time but through her journey of self-discovery, she rekindled her passion for writing. She is currently writing a novel, a traditional fantasy with an LGBTQ theme. You can read more of her writing on Wing’s Poetry