Perils of Social Media – Pallavi

The space between us has gotten wider

Our disapproval for each other scarier

The eco-system of social media was supposed to balk distances

To bring people closer and fuse differences

But then labels and hashtags of divisiveness took over

Intolerance and impatience permeated behind shields of full disclosure

I unfriend you for your religious beliefs are different than mine

You block me for my idea on politics according to you are not too fine

Gone are those days when we could agree to disagree

Respectfully partake in discussions without losing sanity

Now this radioactive malicious wedge

is driving relations off the ledge

If creating a bubble with only “my” views is the solution

Then bidding adieu to progress with be the only conclusion.

Photo by Tracy Le Blanc from Pexels

Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).

You can read more of my writing at Curating Thoughts