Perils of Social Media – Pallavi

The space between us has gotten wider
Our disapproval for each other scarier
The eco-system of social media was supposed to balk distances
To bring people closer and fuse differences
But then labels and hashtags of divisiveness took over
Intolerance and impatience permeated behind shields of full disclosure
I unfriend you for your religious beliefs are different than mine
You block me for my idea on politics according to you are not too fine
Gone are those days when we could agree to disagree
Respectfully partake in discussions without losing sanity
Now this radioactive malicious wedge
is driving relations off the ledge
If creating a bubble with only “my” views is the solution
Then bidding adieu to progress with be the only conclusion.
Photo by Tracy Le Blanc from Pexels
Things which get my endorphins pumping – my kids (mom of two), coffee (green tea just doesn’t do), writing (find it a cathartic release), dancing (absolutely, first love it remains), reading (with or without coffee), working out (with my husband as my buddy).
Pallavi – The space between poisoned
